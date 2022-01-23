SEAL Team season 6: David Boreanaz talks renewal hopes

Following the big, emotional finale this weekend, what are the odds of a SEAL Team season 6 happening? Does David Boreanaz even know?

Let’s give you a quick look at where things stand at the moment, such as it currently is: There’s nothing to officially report as of yet. While we may be optimistic, at the same time we recognize that it’s going to take some time for Paramount+ to make a decision. The ball is in their court, and all of the cast and crew are in the same position as all of us.

Heck, even star / executive producer Boreanaz is somewhat uncertain as to where things will go from here. Speaking to TVLine following the finale, he noted that he’s an “optimistic person,” but also made it clear that there is “nothing official” that can be announced as of yet:

“I do know that we’ve done great for Paramount+, and I’ll just leave it there.”

We would imagine that one of the biggest challenges at this point for Paramount+ is simply the cost of the show. It’s not cheap given all of the locations that are used, plus the intense action sequences. Because the streaming service does not publicly share any of its viewership metrics, that creates this additional layer of ambiguity.

The only thing we can say with confidence is that we’d hate for the series to end with that epic cliffhanger from the season 5 finale. Remember that at the moment, we don’t know if Jason, Clay, Sonny, or Ray are still alive; they didn’t respond to the “All Bravo Stations” command and an explosion just rocked their location in Mali. Everything, including their fate, remains up in the air.

