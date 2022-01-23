The SEAL Team season 5 finale arrived on Paramount+ this weekend, and it’s more than fair to call it an emotional gut-punch. This was as action-packed of a send-off as you’re going to find, but the unfortunate thing is not knowing whether or not there will be more.

Is there a chance of it? Sure, but we’ve learned already that a chance does not equal it actually happening.

The cliffhanger at the end of the episode is devastating: Bravo was off on a mission in Mali where they eventually found themselves surrounded. They were running out of ammo, were clearly outnumbered, and then there was the explosion. Based on everything that we saw within this, the odds are not overwhelmingly high that they are going to get out of this position in one piece. In particular, Jason was shot! Does this mean that David Boreanaz is leaving the show?

We should note that it’s really tough to imagine the story of SEAL Team moving forward without Jason. Yet, there’s no denying that even if he does make it, it’s hard to imagine him coming back and leading Bravo the same way. Clay has personally indicated he wants out to have a more stable life with Stella as a parent. There are a lot of things juggling in the air even if everyone survives.

Given that this show has always been about celebrating heroes, we should also recognize that sometimes, heroes do end up paying the ultimate sacrifice. That could be the case here, even if it’s not what we want. This is just the sort of show where something like that could happen. If this is the end, though, we give Spencer Hudnut and the writers credit for putting together a fitting finale, plus also crafting one of the most realistic military dramas on television.

