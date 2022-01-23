Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8: How did Carrie Milgram die?

Tonight on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8, we saw the end of the road for none other than Professor Carrie Milgram. She’s dead. We can’t say that we’re 100% shocked by what happened, but we are pretty stunned by how it all came about.

Ultimately, Carrie’s death came about as Monet decided that she needed to make sure Zeke didn’t have Carrie to go to anymore. She was a threat, and she needed to keep her once-secret son completely in the fold.

The death of Carrie should have a huge ripple effect on the series moving forward, especially since she was right in the middle of this case. Before she died, she also lost just about everything that she held dear to her. It will be easy for Monet to frame this as Carrie taking her own life. We just can’t speak to whether or not this is going to be a death that 100% sticks when you think about the way that everything unravels.

Given the way that Power works, don’t be shocked if the next couple of episodes, or even season 3, revolves around what happened to her. Even though Monet wasn’t shown killing Carrie in this episode, it’s almost 100% clear that she played a part in all of it. Her blood is on Carrie’s hands.

What did you think about Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 as a whole?

Are you shocked that Carrie Milgram is dead? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming and of course, we want you to stay completely in the loop. (Photo: Starz.)

