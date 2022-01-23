Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a number of huge things that can be said about Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9 next week, but we should start off with this: Buckle up. We’re going to be gearing up for one of the most important episodes of the whole series. “A Fair Fight?” is the penultimate episode of season 2, and after that, we’ll just have to see how the finale picks up the pieces.

We know that we can go ahead and say this entering this particular episode: Tariq’s fate lies solely in Tate’s hands and in the end, that’s a really terrible place to be. You gotta know that Larenz Tate’s character is going to love every single second of this.

Want to get a few details all about the story in advance? Then go ahead and check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Tariq’s fate lies in the hands of Tate; Monet’s choices feel out of her control; she must rely on Mecca to help salvage the pieces of her family; Mecca plays his hand to put Monet right where he wants her.

Ultimately, this is going to be a fascinating episode since so much of it, intrinsically, could be about panic. We’re going to see a lot of characters outside of their typical element, doing whatever they can in order to find a new way to make it through. Tariq and Monet both are going to be in positions they never imagined earlier on in the season. We know that there’s a season 3 renewal already, so it’s probably fair already to think that there’s going to be some enormous cliffhanger at the end of everything here.

