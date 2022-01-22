This Is Us season 6 episode 4 photo: How Rebecca supports Jack

Entering This Is Us season 6 episode 4, we know that Jack Pearson has an emotional journey ahead for him. He needs to head home, where he’s spending time visiting places and names he hasn’t spent time in years. His mother has died and this will be a chance to explore some parts of his past that he hasn’t dived into in a good while.

So is his family going to join him on this journey? We’re thinking there’s at least a good chance of this being the case.

The photo above is one of the images released by NBC for Tuesday’s episode “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” and it features Rebecca and the Big Three alongside Milo Ventimiglia’s character in the past. How do we know for sure this is them on the road? The characters with them are seemingly Mike and Debby — we’ve already reported that Debby was a friend of his mother. The kids are getting a chance to ice-skate, and maybe they’re getting a few lessons in the process. Jack could be having a few flashbacks to a day gone by and in general, this episode may be an opportunity for him to be vulnerable and express to his wife everything that he’s going through. We know that this sort of thing isn’t always easy for Jack and that’s okay — there are a lot of people out there that struggle to showcase what’s in their heart.

Hopefully, this story will bring Jack closure in the end; we just have to see how this story comes to fruition. Just have some tissues with you just in case — even though that should probably be a given at this point with a show like This Is Us.

