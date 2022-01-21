This Is Us season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Who is Debby?

This Is Us season 6 episode 4 is going to be coming to NBC on Tuesday night, so prepare accordingly for a huge Jack spotlight. There is a lot we’re set to learn about the character’s past, and he’s also going to be visiting his roots after the death of his mother Marilyn.

In going back home, Jack is also going to spend time with a few faces attached to his past — and not all of them are going to be his biggest fan.

This brings us to a character in Debby who you can see in the picture above. She’s played by Camryn Manheim and according to TV Insider, she was a close friend of his mother. The promo below also indicates that she is pretty annoyed that it took so long for Jack to turn up. That may sting Milo Ventimiglia’s character, but a number of things will in this episode. This is a story all about trying to find a way to say goodbye, and a number of big challenges that will come for him along the way with that. Tragedy isn’t easy, especially when you’re used to being the rock for other people. Who is going to be your support system in these moments?

Given that this is the final season of This Is Us, we’re honestly not sure how many big spotlights for Jack there are going to be left. With that in mind, we’re going to cherish every single moment here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 4 with Jack exploring more of his past?

