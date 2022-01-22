Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9: Will Owen’s fate be revealed fast?

As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 on ABC next week, we know there’s one key question at the center: Will Owen survive? We saw that SUV careen off the side of the cliff and in theory, there’s no way he should be making it out of this situation alive.

Yet, we also know that Grey’s Anatomy, for as often as they’ve killed people off, has also found a way for its characters to survive some pretty horrible circumstances. It happened with Meredith last season, and there’s a good chance that it could happen again here.

This article isn’t necessarily about whether or not Kevin McKidd’s character lives or dies; instead, it’s about how long the writers are going to torture us with this. Will we get an answer shortly after the show comes back? Typically, Grey’s Anatomy doesn’t linger with a cliffhanger like this for too song, so we tend to think at some point over the show’s big return after the Olympics, they’ll lift the veil on at least something here.

With all of that being said, let’s go ahead and illuminate the #1 thing that we don’t want here in any shape or form: Some sort of reveal that happens during Station 19. We think it’s fine to have saving the character be a part of that plot (after all, a rescue mission is underway), but it’d be a bummer for the fate of a longtime Grey’s Anatomy character to be revealed on another show. Station 19 does some awesome stuff (the Dean story earlier this season was heartbreaking), but we know that not everyone who watches one of these shows watches the other. That’s something that should be taken under at least some consideration here.

