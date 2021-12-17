Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 promo: Will Owen survive?

When Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9 airs in February, the show is going to waste NO time getting intense. There’s another crossover coming with Station 19 and we have to say, in general, that this one makes more sense than almost any other one out there.

So what’s at the center of this particular story? Think in terms of Owen Hunt’s fate. After what happened with the SUV last night, we understand the fears that the character might be dead. We’re not willing to say that as of yet. Remember that there were still two people in the vehicle at the end of the episode: The driver and then Owen. We personally think the driver is the person who is dead at the scene.

The biggest thing Owen has going for him in this moment is his resiliency. We’re talking here about someone who has survived a number of near-death experiences over the years, and we don’t think it’s all that hard to imagine him finding a way to survive long enough to be rescued here. This is probably why it was best for him to be left last in the car, since he’s the most capable of making it through difficult circumstances.

So what’s going on with Teddy and Hayes at the end of this promo? If we had to guess, we’d argue that this is tied somewhat to whatever happened with Owen and his last words to him before he left. Owen still wanted to ensure that his goal back at the hospital was complete, and he may not want Teddy to know that he passed that message along.

As for the Station 19 part of this, it obviously makes sense for some of these characters to aid in the rescue. It’s of course their job, but Ben’s also a good friend of Owen’s. He’s more invested in anyone in making sure he’s okay.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9?

