NCIS season 19 episode 12 spoilers: Ready for a fight? (photo)

Monday night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 19 episode 12, and it certainly looks like it’ll be different from the rest!

If you want more insight on that, why not take a look at the photo above? Here, you can see none other than Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) “working” on a case involving cage fighting … or is he working? It’s hard to say, but we’ll conjure up a theory as to what’s going on here.

We know that for this case, the entirety of the team is going to be diving into the cage-fighting world and as a result of that, we could easily see Torres going undercover. Doesn’t it make sense to recruit a little bit of help along the way? The person that he’s working with here is returning guest star Zane Holtz, who is playing NCIS Special Agent Dale Sawyer. Maybe this is his sparring buddy for practice. Remember that McGee isn’t much of a fighter in this way and it’d make sense for him to take on someone of a similar build to who he’d be fighting for the case.

Given that Holtz and Valderrama have known each other for years and worked on another project before, they have a built-in rapport and this sort of gig makes sense for Holtz to be a part of. Let’s hope that it leads to at least a few interesting moments along the way!

