NCIS season 19 episode 12 spoilers: Returning guest star, other details

You may have already known that NCIS season 19 episode 12 is airing on CBS next week. How about some guest-star news to go along with it?

Today, the network shared some of the first news regarding the episode titled “Fight or Flight” and with that, we can now confirm that Zane Holtz is returning as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. This was a guy we saw last season, and let’s just say he was a bit of a foil to other members of the team. It’s not easy sometimes when people have to work together and they aren’t used to doing so! They each have their own way of getting things done.

New NCIS video! Check out some of our thoughts now on what happened on season 19 episode 11! After you do this, we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates there, after all, that you do not want to miss.

For the record, Holtz and Wilmer Valderrama have a history of working together — they previously did so on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. It makes sense that he would come back for an episode that is big for Nick Torres. You can see a first-look photo above, and the official NCIS season 19 episode 12 synopsis has some additional insight:

“Fight or Flight” – When the body of a Navy lieutenant is discovered missing an eye, the NCIS investigation leads to the world of cage fighting, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including more talk on a Ducky return

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 12, based on these details?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and of course, we’ll keep you up to date as things progress. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







