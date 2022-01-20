Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Will it lead into Power Book V: Influence?

It’s been almost a couple of years now since Power Book V: Influence was first announced at Starz. However, since that time there’s been very little said about it. We know that it’s meant to chronicle the journey of Rashad Tate, who has already lost the Governor’s election and is in the process now of trying to become a Congressman on Power Book II: Ghost.

So where are things with this show at the moment? It’s tricky, to say the least; we’ve yet to hear of a showrunner or a production start date for the series, and at this point, we’re just hoping that it eventually comes to pass.

In a new interview with the Express, unfortunately we don’t get too much more light shined on Influence or the future. Here is some of what Larenz Tate himself had to say when asked if the show was in production:

“The short and direct answer is no, we’re focusing on [Power Book II] … The long answer is yes, there’s been conversation about it – but the focus right now is Ghost season two.”

One thing that Starz could be looking to do at the moment is simply try to get Power Book IV: Force off the ground before focusing on another series in the franchise. So far, both Ghost and then also Raising Kanan have proven to be hits; there’s perhaps more anticipation for Force than either of those shows because of the popularity of Tommy Egan. We’ll see how things shake out.

Are you hoping to get more insight on Power Book V: Influence before too long?

