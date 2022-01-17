Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Davis’ trial prep

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 is coming on Starz this weekend and based on some early details, this is Davis’ time to shine. Or, an instance of him completely torpedoing Tariq’s chances to stay out of prison.

For the time being, here is what we can say about his story. Method Man’s character is doing what he can to ensure that nothing crazy happens at the trial. He recognizes that Lauren could testify and he wants to make sure Michael Rainey Jr.’s character is prepared for that. He also wants to ensure that he takes away any credibility that people like Carrie Milgram have.

How far will he go? Below, you can get some more hints courtesy of the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

Davis advises Tariq on the best way to protect himself against Jenny and Saxe questions what lines Davis crossed in doing so; Carrie realizes her own actions have put her students in harm’s way.

There is absolutely a great deal of irony in Saxe being the morality police here on Davis, given that he’s crossed a million lines over the course of his career. Yet, he cares about Jenny on some level and also knows Carrie; he also recognizes that Tariq is probably guilty and as a former prosecutor, he’s used to putting bad people away. This is all going to be rather hard for him to shake.

As for Carrie, she mostly needs to accept the error of her ways and try to ensure she and Lauren both stay safe at this point. Is she in too deep, or is she going to metaphorically drown?

