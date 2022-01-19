Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we getting Chicago PD and Chicago Fire to go along with it? Just like you would imagine, there’s going to be intrigue around this on a weekly basis given how inconsistent the schedule can be.

Luckily, here is where we do present a small bit of good news: These shows are going to be back in just a matter of hours! While this may be the final week that we’re getting new episodes this month, we at least have a great sense that there’s some compelling drama ahead. Think in terms of Ethan’s big return to Chicago Med, and then also Voight over on Chicago PD dealing with some brand-new challenges in terms of an informant.

If you do find yourself curious to get a handful of further details, go ahead and check out the synopses for all three shows below…

Chicago Med season 7 episode 12, “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You” – 01/19/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Stevie get stuck in the middle of a marital face-off. Dr. Blake’s entire surgical team mysteriously collapses during a liver transplant. Charles encourages Ethan to reconcile with his father. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12, “Show of Force” – 01/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden, Kidd and Severide work together to protect one of their own. At the Fire Academy, Herrmann meets an inspiring young man. Talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 12, “To Protect” – 01/19/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team works together to identify the head of the brutal Los Temidos gang. Voight dives deeper into his informant Anna Avalos’ past when her undercover role is threatened. TV-14

Will there be another episode of these shows before the Olympics after tonight?

We’ll get more into that later but for now, let’s just say that we wouldn’t hold your breath…

