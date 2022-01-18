NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9 return date pushed back

If you’re excited to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9 arrive on CBS, we more than understand; unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a while to see it.

Today, the network confirmed that they are shifting the next episode of NCIS: Hawaii to Sunday, where it will air after an AFC Divisional Playoff Game. However, this plus the NFL games starting later than originally planned means that NCIS: LA has been bumped. Originally, the plan was for there to be TWO episodes airing back to back on this day, and they would likely be the last installments until after the Winter Olympics.

So what’s happening now? Well, we’re in a situation where the return date for the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series is currently unclear. Our feeling is that at the latest, they’ll be back in late February once the Games are over and from there, you’ll likely get new episodes weekly until the finale. Depending on the schedule, you could see a two-hour block at some other time.

For those wondering why CBS didn’t just give a one-hour slot to NCIS: Los Angeles after football if that’s all that was available, the only answer we can offer is that they have more invested long-term right now in the Hawaii show. It’s just at the beginning of its run, whereas it’s a little harder to recruit new viewers to one that is over a dozen seasons into the run. Post-NFL broadcasts tend to lead to great ratings opportunities, and we often see networks play around with schedules to make sure they get the most ratings bang for their buck after the fact.

