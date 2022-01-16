Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive completely into season 13 episode 9? If you are wondering about that very thing, we’re absolutely happy to help.

Unfortunately, we do have to start things off here by sharing a generous dose of bad news: There is no new episode tonight. As for the reason why, you don’t have to look any further than the NFL. Because of the playoffs airing elsewhere, the folks behind the scenes here don’t want to risk NCIS: LA losing any viewers. The show will come back on January 23 and to better make up for the hiatus this time around, we’re actually going to be getting TWO episodes at once in seven days. They will start off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you can get some more details all about what lies ahead below.

Season 13 episode 9, “Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 10, “Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Following these two episodes, this is where some more bad news has to come into play: Another hiatus is around the corner. With the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl coming, we have to imagine that we’ll be spending a LOT of time waiting until the next part of the season on the other side of tonight.

