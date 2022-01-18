NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 12 return date moved to after NFL playoffs

If you’re excited to see NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 12 on CBS, know you’re going to be able to watch it a little earlier than previously planned.

Today, the network confirmed that “Spies, Part 1,” which features guest star Beulah Koale as well as LeVar Burton behind the camera, is going to air on Sunday, January 23 following a key NFL divisional playoff game — one of the bigger sporting events on all TV. This is a great opportunity for the series to get a larger audience, and it shows that CBS has faith in it being around for the long-term. There’s no renewal as of yet for it, but we’re optimistic one will come.

If you haven’t seen the full synopsis for Part 1 as of yet, take a look at that below:

“Spies, Part 1” – When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola (Beulah Koale), a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, to be broadcast immediately following the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, Sunday, Jan. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Time is approximate after post-game coverage). The episode is directed by LeVar Burton.

(Note: It’s not the AFC Championship Game; that’s just an error within the press release, but all of the other info is correct.)

What does this mean for Part 2?

It was previously unclear when it was going to air but now, CBS has made it official: You’ll see it the following day on Monday, January 24. Hopefully, this will recruit some viewers who watched it the night before to its typical timeslot.

Take a look below for a few more details on this episode:

“Spies, Part 2” – While Jane investigates Maggie’s kidnapping, she’s shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Whistler to prove her findings, on the conclusion of the two-part episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Beulah Koale returns as David Sola, a New Zealand Intelligence Service case officer.

Are you excited to see this NCIS: Hawaii two-parter?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more updates that you will not want to miss.

