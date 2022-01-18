Tonight’s NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 11 featured an exceptional undercover mission for Lucy, but also a sad breakup at the end.

For most of the episode, we saw the character doing her best to show her skills in a storyline all about risks and big bets. Yet, at the end it was a revelation from Whistler that put her in a state of despair. As it turned out, Tori Anderson’s character had a girlfriend from before she moved out to Hawaii named Cara, and it’s someone she technically never broke up with. Instead, she just thought things would fizzle out on her own.

Whistler explained that she didn’t tell Lucy about in fear that it would potentially scare her away — but in keeping the secret, she only made things so much worse. Having Cara show up out of the blue created a whole firestorm of problems, with the primary one being that Lucy no longer trusts her. For the time being, it does look like these two characters are done.

Does this potential split now mean that the two are done forever? Hardly. We think there are clearly feelings that are still there, and that’s one of the reasons why Lucy wanted to break it off in the first place — she’s already been hurt, and she doesn’t want it to get so much worse if another secret comes out. The onus is now on Whistler to find a way and prove that there are no more secrets, and that she can be someone Lucy can count on. This is going to take a lot of patience, and we imagine that winning her over will not come easy.

Of course, we’re one to believe in love, and we also know that both characters are still set to be big parts of the show moving forward. With all of this in mind, we’ll continue to have hope.

Related – Get more news on the next NCIS: Hawaii episode

Are you rooting for Lucy and Whistler to make it back to each other on NCIS: Hawaii?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







