NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 12 spoilers: A look at ‘Spies, Part 1’

Is next week’s NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 12 going to be a foundational one for the series? If nothing else, we can say this: It’s one that should provide a lot of intrigue as it plays out across a couple of different episodes.

In the event you did not know, Hawaii Five-0 alum Beulah Koale is returning to the islands in a new role, one that allows him to show a different side of what he can do. More than likely, every part of this story will carry over directly to part 2, though you may have to wait a little while in order to see that. There’s no clear indicator as to when part 2 is going to air but if we had it our way, you’d get something sooner rather than later. (Unfortunately, both this show and NCIS are likely off until close to the end of February after next week due to the Olympics.)

If you’re interested in snatching a few more bits and pieces of info now for what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Spies, Part 1” – When NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw (Julie White), Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead in his case that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent, on part one of a two-part episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Beulah Koale guest stars as David Sola, a New Zealand Intelligence Service case officer. The episode is directed by LeVar Burton.

Of course, we should note that we’ll always be in on an episode directed by Burton — after all, doesn’t he make everything better?

