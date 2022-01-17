Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? After a week off the air, are we going to have a chance to check out season 19 episode 11?

There’s of course plenty to get into within this piece, but let’s start it off with a little bit of good news: There is another episode airing in a matter of hours! We’ve waited for two weeks to get the story titled “All Hands,” but for now, all signs point to it having a good payoff. This could prove to be one of the more action-packed installments of the season as the team contends with with a sneak attack brought on them in the middle of the ocean. You can see a number of sneak peeks over here, and it does feel like they’re going to be working into overdrive to ensure their safety.

To get a handful of further details about this episode, remember to also check out the NCIS season 19 episode 11 synopsis below:

“All Hands” – After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Agent Knight takes a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grade school class, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While there’s a lot of serious stuff happening in this episode you’re also going to have a chance to learn more about Jessica — which, at this point, we greatly welcome. This is a character we’ve seen a lot of this season, but haven’t dived all that much into her backstory.

