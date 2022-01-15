NCIS season 19 episode 11 spoilers: New ‘All Hands’ sneak peeks!

With NCIS season 19 episode 11 airing in just two days, why not check out a wide array of sneak peeks! “All Hands” is going to be an action-packed episode, but it could also be a chance to get to know some of these characters better!

In particular, we tend to think that this is important for one Agent Alden Parker. After all, Gary Cole’s character has only been around the show for the past handful of episodes and with that, we’re still getting to know him. To go along with that, he’s also still getting to know the team as a whole.

First, let’s take a look at what Parker had to say to one Leon Vance! Rocky Carroll’s character speaks to him in the first sneak peek below about his time at NCIS, and seems almost disappointed that Alden doesn’t refer to the other agents as “my team.” Parker explains it’s because he’s still the new guy — he’s not comfortable yet! At the same time, it does feel like he genuinely cares about them.

The second sneak peek gives you a little bit of a better sense of the case itself, as there’s a distress call coming from a ship called the Stargazer. What we take away from this is that Parker is a big-time Star Trek fan. After all, he uses the term “Trekker” — for those who don’t know, that’s what fans of the franchise call themselves. It’s a variation on the word “Trekkie,” which is what people on the outside tend to call them.

The third sneak peek, meanwhile, is a little more about Jessica Knight at first as she tries to get some fun photos for her niece — she’s trying to be the coolest aunt ever! Yet, as the team flies to their destination, we learn that Parker has some sort of traumatic memory on a boat. What that is could be something we learn more about in this episode.

Finally, the last sneak peek dives you more into the action of this episode. As it turns out, the crew of the ship the Stargazer aren’t actually Navy. This was all a set-up, designed to put the team into peril. Yet, why would someone do this? That’s the big question now…

