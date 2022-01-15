Power Book IV: Force: Could Elisa Marie eventually track down Tommy?

The premiere of Power Book IV: Force is coming on Starz in just three weeks! We’ve been waiting for this spin-off forever, and it’s exciting to get further inside the head of one Tommy Egan.

There is no denying that Tommy is a charismatic, magnetic character who is fun to watch. On the flip side, it’s also hard to ignore that he has made a fair share of enemies. One of the biggest adversaries he has, ironically, is Joe Protctor’s daughter Elisa Marie. She was extremely young and yet, she had an understanding of who he was and what he was capable of doing. Their scenes together at the end of Power Book I proved to be surprisingly compelling.

When Tommy last saw Elisa Marie, he told her that he wouldn’t be surprised if someday, she does kill him. That seemed to be foreshadowing for something that could happen down the road. We don’t think of it as a season 1 of Force twist, but maybe an event that happens a few years down the line. The death of Proctor remains one of the most brutal things that we’ve ever seen in this franchise; it sticks with us, and Tommy’s smart enough to understand that she will want revenge.

The idea of Elisa Marie coming onto Force someday is not something that is coming out of nowhere. As a matter of fact, show boss Courtney Kemp suggested in a recent Instagram Live session that it’s something that she would eventually like to see. She didn’t confirm that it will, but go ahead and take whatever you want out of this.

