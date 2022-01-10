Power Book IV: Force trailer: Joseph Sikora takes center stage as Tommy

You’ve waited long enough to check out a first substantial look at Power Book IV: Force. Now, we’re pleased to report that it is actually here!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can check out the full trailer for the upcoming series starring Joseph Sikora. Tommy Egan is now in Chicago and while there, he’s going to get himself in all sorts of trouble.

One of the things that has always been so fascinating about watching Tommy as a character is that he’s not simmering in some substantial amount of self-doubt. He knows by and large who he is, and he’s not angling to change that. Tommy’s not in the Windy City to reform or be a whole new person; he’s still hustling and getting into the game with whoever will have him. He proclaims upon his arrival there that he’s a free agent and soon after, he makes a fair share of friends and enemies.

Will the lost of Ghost linger in his head? We tend to think so, mostly because that was his best friend for most of his adult life. He’s incurred other losses for sure, but Ghost was different. Yet, he’s also had a little more time to handle that loss depending on when the series is set. That’s one thing we’re curious to see explored further in here; Tommy came back to New York at the end of season 1 of Power Book II: Ghost. Are the events of Force set entirely after that? We’ll have to wait and see to some degree.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force?

New year, new crew, same Tommy. Get ready for the series premiere of #PowerForce, dropping February 6 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/nUQvDtzhLn — Power Book IV: Force (@ForceStarz) January 10, 2022

