Euphoria season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Zendaya teases emotional moments

We’re an episode in to Euphoria season 2 episode 2 now and based on the earliest of teases, it’s only going to get more emotional from here.

Back during season 1, we had to spend more time getting to know people like Rue, Jules, Nate, and Cassie. Now, there’s a chance to dive so much deeper. We’ve seen their highs and lows and now, you can blow that up to yet another extreme. This season will see significant spirals as you see characters question themselves, but also battle demons like never before.

Rest assured, though, there will be some moments of joy — it’s not as though every single moment of the season is full of doom-and-gloom. Speaking in a new interview with The Today Show, here is just some of what star Zendaya had to say about the story so far:

“I think it’s far more emotional than the first season. Much like the film stock that we use this season, which is also different, it’s high contrast, meaning the highs are high, the lows are low. And when it’s funny, it’s really funny. And when it’s painful, it’s really painful.”

Odds are, you’re going to cry this season and cry often — the first season created some eventful encounters and big moments, but we’d argue that two of the biggest ones involved Nate being beaten and Cassie finding herself trapped in the bathroom for a long period of time. Some of the best and worst for Rue and Jules is more than likely still coming. It’s hard to know if we’ll ever be ready for some of it as they try to reclaim an element of normalcy back at school.

