Euphoria season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Jules questions Rue, Elliot

In just a handful of days you’re going to have a chance to see Euphoria season 2 episode 2 arrive on HBO. Do you want some other insight into what’s coming? The story here is titled “Out of Touch,” and it looks like relationships are going to be a big part of where things go from here.

To better prepare you, why not go ahead and check out the full Euphoria season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

As the semester kicks off, Jules questions Rue and Elliot’s new friendship. While Cal hunts for answers, Nate makes a tough decision. The lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur as Kat ponders her relationship, and Maddy contemplates the decision to end hers.

When it comes to Jules, we think it’s fairly easy to see where some of her frustration is coming from. Remember for a moment everything that happened with her and Rue in the past — there are protective instincts here that could be combined with some sort of conscious/unconscious jealousy.

Meanwhile, we should say that honestly, we’re surprised that Nate is even coherent enough to make some sort of hard decision following what he went through at the end of the premiere. The first season started with such a bang and a dramatic party that soon spiraled out of control. It feels like episode 2 is going to exist to partially further set the table and to (temporarily) restore some normalcy to this world. As for how long that lasts, we feel like it’s pretty clear that it could crumble at just about any given moment. This is an unstable world stuffed to the brim with combustible elements.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now, including a better look ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







