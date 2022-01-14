Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10 (finale): Who is the Antler Queen?

Who is the Antler Queen on Yellowjackets? Entering the season 1 finale, this is one of the huge questions that is out there.

For those wanting more context, go back to the very start of the series and that ritualistic, shocking scene where we saw many of the survivors sporting various masks made from things that were a part of the wilderness. At the center of all of them is the character known as Antler Queen, who had the most elaborate headpiece of them all. They may be the leader of this particular faction, and if nothing else, it shows just how far these characters transform during their time stranded from society.

Remember that these characters were supposedly stranded for nineteen months. In other words, this means that there was a lot of time for all of them to undergo some radical changes.

From our vantage point, the most likely contender to be behind that mask is Lottie, mostly because of her apparent clairvoyance and how, over time, that could allow her to have more influence on the other survivors of the crash. We could easily see them all developing a religious, cult-like mentality and then shunning those who opt not to believe.

Are there some other intriguing possibilities? You could argue that it’s Jackie and she gets killed later — we wouldn’t be surprised if whoever is the Queen eventually gets taken down. Or, you can argue that this is where Taissa managed to become such a leader. Misty is the only one we can seemingly rule out, which is ironic given that in the present, she’s seemingly one of the more unhinged characters. (Or, maybe she’s actually more sane but she wears it all on her sleeve compared to the other women.)

Related – Are we going to see Ben die in the finale?

Do you think we’ll learn anything else about the Antler Queen on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







