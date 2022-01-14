Yellowjackets season 1 finale theory: Is Coach Ben about to die?

As we prepare for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, there are SO many different things to think about.

Take, for example, the status of one Coach Ben. Think back to the start of the series, where we saw what looked to be a ritualistic tribal gathering led by a woman sporting some mysterious antlers. She’s been dubbed the “Antler Queen,” and there are already a number of different theories as to who that person could be.

The one thing we’re pretty confident in is this: If Coach was still alive, would there be an Antler Queen? We know that some of the girls in the crash were fine to go against him already; heck, Laura Lee went on that airplane! It was proven, though, that ignoring his advice was a mistake. He still has value within this society, so it’s hard to imagine him being around by the time things truly bizarre out in the wilderness.

Also, it makes some sense for a difficult blow to come to everyone who is stranded out there. Ben is the closest thing to a parent that exists and his death would cause the group to lose an influential voice. After he goes, they could be inclined to look for more of a spiritual guide — it could be where someone like Lottie thrives.

Of course there are mysteries aplenty that we’d love resolved, and we’re sure not all of them will during the finale. Take, for example, who actually is the Antler Queen, who Adam really was, or what happened to Travis in the present.

What do you think is going to happen to Coach Ben on the Yellowjackets season 1 finale?

