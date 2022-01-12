Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Will we learn more about Effie?

We’ve said this for a while now, but Effie is a character on Power Book II: Ghost we want to learn more about. She’s smart, savvy, and she inherently understands Tariq St. Patrick in a way that few other characters do. Why wouldn’t the writers want to take advantage of that at every possible opportunity?

We know that she’s already balancing the drug game and school in a way few others have, and that leads to a lot of different questions. Why is she so skilled? What has she gone through? We’re sure that answers may be coming to some of this eventually, but we may have to wait a little while first.

Speaking to fans in a new Instagram Live session, showrunner Courtney Kemp confirmed that we will be learning more about this character; however, it sounds like more of her backstory will be coming in season 3 than necessarily the rest of this season. The series recently got renewed and odds are, the writers have been developing what they want to do with that for quite some time. Kemp will no longer be the day-to-day showrunner for Ghost in season 3, but she still has a large role overseeing the entirety of the franchise.

Already it feels like Effie is poised to have a larger role in the second half of season 2; with Tariq forced to wear an ankle monitor after getting out on bail, he can’t move about in the way that he used to. This means that he’ll be forced to rely more on others and Alix Lapri’s character seems more than fine to pick up some of the slack. She gets something out of it in money and connections, especially as she gets closer to the Tejada family.

