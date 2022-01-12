FBI season 4 episode 12 spoilers: The aftermath of Rina’s death on Jubal

Tonight’s FBI season 4 episode was a powerful one from the opening minutes, and it all had to do with the news of Rina’s death. The show wasted no time getting there, but through the rest of the episode (titled “Grief”) we got a sense of how it impacted the rest of the time — Jubal in particular.

Given the relationship the two of them shared, it should not come as a surprise that he struggled throughout the episode and broke down near the end. He was offered time away earlier on in the episode, but he opted not to take it.

So how much will we see Rina’s death impact him moving forward? Because FBI is a procedural, it’s inevitable that the writers will move on to other things. It’s with that in mind that Jeremy Sisto had the following to say to TV Insider when asked how much more we’ll see of his character’s grief:

It’s hard to say. They have dedicated more episodes to the character than they have in earlier seasons, so I’m not sure how much time they’re planning on spending on it … But [the grief is] in the back of Jubal’s mind, of course — not too far in the back — and I do stuff sometimes in scenes where I’ll just add something that something’s happening off camera, but you can’t do it too much because then it’s just a little weird. It’s like you’re leaving the audience out of the equation. These agents have to be focused on their cases. So we shall see, but I’m open for it, and I think Dick Wolf has such a great read on his audience that I just trust that if there is going to be more of Jubal toiling with these challenges outside his work, then the audience is gonna want it. And if it doesn’t come, then they’ve had enough for a while and he’ll spend some time in the JOC working these cases.

In the end, we’ll see how things play out for Jubal. The more emotional content for Sisto, the better the show will be in the end.

Are you still shocked over Rina’s death on FBI season 4?

How do you think it could end up impacting Jubal moving forward?

