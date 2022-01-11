FBI season 4 episode 12 return date at CBS: ‘Under Pressure’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to check out the FBI season 4 episode 12 return date over at CBS? What about more news on the future?

Just like you would anticipate, there are a handful of things to talk through within this piece — but let’s begin with some of the bad news. Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting for a few weeks to get the Missy Peregrym series back on the air. Think in terms of from now until Tuesday, February 1. CBS has already confirmed that there will be repeats over the next couple of weeks, and that the upcoming episode is currently titled “Under Pressure.” These titles can change, so that is something else to keep in mind.

So why take this long of a break? It may be to ensure that production on all three FBI shows has a chance to get another episode in the can. Also, CBS just may want at least one episode to air in the February sweeps ratings period.

The big issue that comes with this scheduling, of course, is that after episode 12 airs, we’re going to see most likely a hiatus through much of the Winter Olympics. Maybe the show comes back after this either at the end of February or the start of March, and we’ll have to wait for a little more insight on all of that.

While there may not be any further details out there for what’s next, just prepare for some shocking stories, new twists and turns, and chances to learn a little bit more about all of our agents.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 12?

Are you sad to be waiting a while in order to see it arrive on CBS? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







