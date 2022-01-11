NCIS season 19 episode 11 promo: Was the team set up in ‘All Hands’?

Tonight CBS unveiled a first-look promo for NCIS season 19 episode 11, and this could be one of the most dangerous hours of the full season.

After all, it’s not that often that the team finds themselves in a full-on shootout, especially when the people on the other side are pretending to be a part of the Navy.

New NCIS video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our most-recent review for the CBS series. Once you take a look at that, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are reviews there following every episode of the show.

If you look towards the bottom of this article you can see the full “All Hands” promo, and it’s one where Parker proclaims that the whole team was set up. Some group of people seemingly got most of them (including Palmer!) out in the field, only to then trap them and open fire. This is not going to be an easy situation to get out of.

So who did this, and why did they go through so such lengths to endanger everyone? There’s a legitimately good mystery at the center of this story and we’re stoked to see precisely where things tie together here. Typically mysteries on this show aren’t ones where the bulk of the team are involved directly.

Beyond the case itself, did you know that “All Hands” is also going to have a fun, personal sideplot for Jessica Knight? If you didn’t see the details earlier today, you’re going to learn more about her extended family away from the job, and that’s something that we’ve been craving ever since Katrina Law first came on the show as a series regular.

Related – Be sure to get some additional scoop on NCIS and the future

What excites you about NCIS season 19 episode 11, at least based on this promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







