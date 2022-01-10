Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see yet another season 19 hiatus right after the show came back from one?

Unfortunately, this is where we have to be the bearer of bad news for a moment here: There is another break happening now with the crime procedural. What gives with that? Well, it has a good bit to do with the fact that tonight marks the college football championship game! This is a huge ratings draw, and CBS has decided it doesn’t want to throw a new episode of one of their highest-rated shows to the wolves. When you think about it that way, it makes a whole lot of sense.

Luckily, we do have some brand-new details on the next new episode (titled “All Hands”), which is set to air on January 17. Just take a look at the full season 19 episode 11 synopsis below:

“All Hands” – After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Agent Knight takes a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grade school class, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is an episode where we, finally, could have a chance to learn a little bit more about Jessica Knight! We’ve been waiting to learn more about her family and what she does away from the team. Through this, we’ll at least get a chance to see her as an aunt.

