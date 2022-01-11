The Bachelor episode 2: Did Clayton send Cassidy home after drama?

Going into The Bachelor episode 2 on ABC tonight, there was a big question that echoed within the fandom: Did Clayton send Cassidy home?

Here’s what we can say about her: At one point on his journey, Clayton was clearly into her. A preview for the episode show the two of them spending a ton of time together on an upcoming group date but at some point, it’s clear that things start to go a little awry. The promo at the bottom of the article shows Clayton learning that Cassidy supposedly has a friend with benefits that she was FaceTiming right before the two of them met. The insinuation here is that seemingly, Cassidy was either keeping her options open or wasn’t taking the show all that seriously.

Is Cassidy the first contestant on this show or The Bachelorette to allegedly do this? Hardly, but it typically comes across as a red flag. Because it’s so early on in the season, it’s easy for Clayton to see something like this as a cause to send her home sooner rather than later. There are a lot of other contenders after all, and many of them may not have as many questions around them.

We’ll see how Clayton handles this when the episode airs. What we’re most surprised about, though, is that Cassidy would even put herself in a position where these questions are even raised.

The twists and turns have only just begun. #TheBachelor is all-new tonight at 8/7c on ABC 🌹 pic.twitter.com/j31XNxUkuw — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 10, 2022

