The Bachelor episode 2 video: Cassidy, Clayton, and group-date drama

Tomorrow night’s The Bachelor episode 2 is going to feature the first group date of the season — and also probably a lot of drama to go along with it.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the sneak peek below focusing on one person above everyone else: Cassidy. The objective of this group date is to help prepare the perfect children’s birthday party. What’s the point of all this? We suppose it is working to show that all of these women could be great mothers someday! Yet, Cassidy isn’t all that interested in going along with some of her duties. Instead, she’s looking more to spend as much time as possible with Clayton Echard, even if that means annoying some of the other women in the process.

We’re not going to sit here and proclaim Cassidy to be some sort of revolutionary to this franchise, mostly because she’s not. We’ve seen someone in this position on the show time and time again where they come out super-strong and try to make an impression. We’re not going to sit here and pretend that it crashes and burns every single time; we have seen multiple people get far over the years doing this.

However, in this case we’re a little bit doubtful for a few different reasons. For starters, Cassidy is putting a target on her back really early, and we’re in an era of this show where it can become hard to withstand this much negative attention coming your way. There’s also the threat that it will repeat itself, and the way that Cassidy speaks in confessionals is as someone who will be completely unapologetic in what she’s doing. She’s totally aware it could rub others the wrong way and she doesn’t care.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor right away

What do you think is going to come out of this group date on The Bachelor episode 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







