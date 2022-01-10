Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? The wait for more details

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to get another new episode of the medical drama following The Bachelor?

It’s true that the show has been forcing us to wait for a long time around, and unfortunately, that hiatus is not over just yet. There is no installment tonight and beyond that, we’re stuck waiting for a while longer to see what lies ahead.

Even at the time of this writing, the network remains coy on sharing when the Freddie Highmore series will be back on the air, but we have a feeling something more will come out over the next few weeks. The easy assumption to make is that more episodes will be coming on the other side of the Olympics, especially since that’s the best way to avoid heavy competition and keep the ratings fairly solid for as long as humanly possible.

So what will be the first thing released about the remainder of the season? For now, we’re banking on some sort of promo that shows Shaun, Lim, and some other doctors doing battle against Salen Morrison. Her reign as boss of the St. Bonaventure Hospital is starting to become engulfed in chaos. With that in mind, be prepared to see the employees do whatever they can to unseat her … but it’s not going to be easy. There could also be a lot of risk associated with this. If they go too far, after all, there is a chance they do something in order to further jeopardize their own standing at the place.

Of course, there is also the relationship status of Shaun and Lea; they are still together, but there are issues they will need to work through. Take, for example, the aftermath of what she did to augment Shaun’s reviews.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor when the show does come back?

