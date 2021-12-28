The Good Doctor season 5: Will Salen be around the whole season?

At the moment, we continue to be in the midst of an extended, frustrating The Good Doctor season 5 hiatus. To make matters worse, there is no precise premiere date as of yet! We tend to think that the show is taking its time to announce something here, and we’ll be waiting until at least some period after the Olympics.

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s have a discussion about Salen Morrison. Ever since she purchased the hospital, we’ve seen her do virtually whatever she can to remake the St. Bonaventure Hospital to however she best sees fit. We’ve already seen that she cares more about profits than patients much of the time, and her protocol has led to issues in how her employees do their job — one has also led to Lea falsifying some of Shaun’s reviews. Once he learned about that, a huge wrench was thrown into his relationship.

We understand why the producers could keep Salen around for most of the season, largely because there is often appeal to having a significant adversary last for some extended period of time. The longer they are around, often that means more story momentum and new-found drama. Yet, there has to also be another concern taken into consideration here — do you keep her around for too long that she feels irrelevant, or there is a desire to move forward?

Given the way the last episode ended, we think you need to bring her back for at least another couple of episodes to showcase the battle between her and Lim. We don’t think, however, that she needs to be a season-long opponent. It would be nice to see what else some of the writers tackle before we get to the finale, which presumably will air in the spring.

