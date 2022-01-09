Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Or, is the final day of the NFL season going to throw a massive wrench into things? Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through within this piece!

So where should we start things off? We suppose the best thing is to go ahead and share at least some of the good news: There is a new episode! However, there’s also a catch. “Bout That Life” (which is the title for season 2 episode 9) is not going to be airing until at least 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. It could be a little bit later, depending of course on when football concludes. We’ve seen this situation go down throughout the season, so some of you are probably prepared for it already.

So what’s going to happen when the show does come on the air? You’re going to have a big case, and one that will have a big-name guest star in Rick Ross at the center of it.

Below, you can take a look at the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 9 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Bout That Life” – McCall becomes ensnared in a deadly battle between rival rap crews when she is hired by the wife of a famous rapper, Dilemma (Rick Ross), to prove the musician is innocent of murdering a fellow artist, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 9 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross guest stars as Dilemma, a famous rapper imprisoned for the murder of a fellow music artist.

One thing we should absolutely mention here now is that this is the final episode of The Equalizer for the next few weeks, so we hope you enjoy it while it’s still around!

