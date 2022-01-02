The Equalizer season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Rick Ross to guest star!

Following what we had a chance to see tonight on CBS, The Equalizer season 2 episode 9 is thankfully going to air next week. Thankfully, there are no more hiatuses in the immediate future! We’ll have a chance to dive right in to another story in one week’s time, and it’s one that features a big name guest star in Rick Ross.

What do we know about the character he is playing? Within this episode, he’s going to be portraying a rapper who seems to be wrongfully imprisoned. It will be up to Robyn McCall to figure out what really happened and also how to prove that within the legal system; it’s one thing for her to know that he’s innocent. It’s another altogether for the legal system to agree. It’s going to be a battle, and she also has to find reliable sources of information while keeping herself safe.

Want to dive into a few more details for what lies ahead here? Then we suggest that you check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Bout That Life” – McCall becomes ensnared in a deadly battle between rival rap crews when she is hired by the wife of a famous rapper, Dilemma (Rick Ross), to prove the musician is innocent of murdering a fellow artist, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 9 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross guest stars as Dilemma, a famous rapper imprisoned for the murder of a fellow music artist.

Is this going to be the last new episode for a little while? Signs do currently point in that direction. After all, there are either repeats or preemptions the next couple of weeks, so don’t be shocked if the Queen Latifah series is either off the air until February or at some point close to it.

