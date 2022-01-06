NCIS season 19: Behind the scenes of big Brian Dietzen episode

While you wait for NCIS season 19 to return to TV later this month, let’s dive into a huge episode for Brian Dietzen!

In the event you did not know already, the cast member for Jimmy Palmer recently co-wrote an episode slated to air later this season. It’s one that will feature the return of Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson, and we’re hoping that there are a few other surprises and developments along the way.

In a post on Instagram (see below), you can get a glimpse of what Dietzen is working on behind-the-scenes for this episode. Because of his role as a co-writer he is working to assist in the editing process; there’s so much more that goes into this role beyond just writing a script, and what you are seeing here is a perfect example of that very thing.

Once this episode is properly edited and scored, it really just comes down to CBS finding the perfect time for it to air. We don’t get a sense that it’s going to be coming out until at least February but ultimately, we’ll welcome it whenever it launches.

In general, we have to take a wait-and-see approach with a lot of upcoming NCIS stories, save for the show potentially returning on January 16. Filming is currently shut down after a positive test, and there is no sure-fire start date to production as of yet.

