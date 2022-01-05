NCIS season 19 filming halted (for now) due to virus test

The following news should not come as too much of a surprise: NCIS season 19 is delaying production on new episodes.

According to Deadline, the long-running crime procedural is delaying filming for at least the time being due to the new variant and a recent rise in cases. In particular, the report notes that there was a positive test within Zone A, which includes the cast and other key personnel. Originally, the plan was for the cast and crew to return to set this week. There is an NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover that was just announced and as of this writing, production for that is still ongoing out in Hawaii. This pause primarily impacts the main set in Los Angeles.

The aforementioned report also notes that spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles is halting their production until February, with the move being done out of an abundance of caution since there are already a number of episodes in the can. (NCIS: Los Angeles has also aired fewer episodes so far this season than the flagship, and it will be off the air for a little while soon due to the Olympics and the NFL Playoffs / Super Bowl.)

We wrote earlier today that both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 were each stopping production for the time being due to the virus, and we imagine that a number of other studios will consider options with some of their own shows. This particular variant is easily transmissible, even among those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted.

Of course, this is a developing story and we’ll have more updates on production as they start to become available. For now, we suggest that you share all of your thoughts on this subject below. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

