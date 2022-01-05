Grey’s Anatomy season 18, Station 19 season 5 pause filming

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 and Station 19 season 5 are still set to air new episodes following the Olympics. However, both of these shows are taking a pause in production due to the rise of virus cases tied to the new variant.

This news was first reported by TVLine, with the publication noting that this is due to an “abundance of caution,” and not necessarily because of a single person / people testing positive. With the number of cases currently out there in America, we’re not surprised and honestly, it’s more of a shock that we haven’t heard of this more across the TV industry. Of course, with Grey’s in particular being a hospital drama, it wouldn’t surprise us that they would want to be on the forefront of safety at all times.

For the time being, there is no word on if this pause will impact future air dates or the total number of episodes on the season for either show. So much of that could depend heavily on when the cast and crew are able to get back to work.

We know that on-screen, both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are moving forward at this point with setting their stories in a post-pandemic world. (A disclaimer has aired about this after many episodes this season.) This was made to allow viewers to have a little more of a distraction as opposed to a reminder of the harsh reality that so many of us face week in and week out. Grey’s was criticized by some for focusing too much on the virus last season, and the ratings dropped the longer that some of the stories went.

