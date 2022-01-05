Yellowstone season 4 finale ratings show greater demand for season 5

While there may not be a premiere date or even an official renewal as of yet for Yellowstone season 5, it goes without saying there is a huge demand for it. For the latest example of this, all you have to do is look at the latest ratings.

Per some newly-released figures and just in live+same-day viewing alone, the epic season 4 finale from this weekend generated over 9.3 million viewers. That makes this the most-watched episode of the show ever, over the 8.3 million who chose to watch the premiere in the fall. It also generated a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the top-rated episode to date in that particular metric, as well.

Yellowstone this season clearly established itself as cable’s top show by a wide margin, and also the most popular basic-cable show since the heyday of The Walking Dead. (Sure, the end of Game of Thrones on HBO drew gargantuan numbers, but it aired on a pay-tv service.) The show’s appeal is likely due to its uniqueness, the star power of Kevin Costner, and also a smart marketing campaign. Paramount Network has pushed this show hard with frequent marathons, trailers, and also now a prequel in 1883.

Is there a fear that the show eventually oversaturates itself with the prequel and potential spin-offs down the road? Sure, but that’s a problem for later on. We do expect a season 5 renewal to be announced soon, mostly because it’s assumed already that it’s happening. The end of season 4 was absolutely not written to be a conclusion to this story; we wouldn’t be surprised if we got a simultaneously season 6 renewal, as well.

