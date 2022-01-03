Following tonight’s Yellowstone season 4 finale, it feels pretty clear that the world of the show will never quite be the same. That is 100% the case when it comes to Jamie Dutton. We’ve seen already that this show has no problem doing big, shocking things, and we saw that with the decision Jamie made tonight.

What Jamie realized tonight is that if he didn’t kill his father, there was a good chance Beth or the family would kill him — or, that he would end up in prison. Garrett Randall claimed to love his son, but spent most of his time on the show trying to steer him away from his family. That’s without mentioning that he hired Riggins to facilitate the attempt on John, Beth, and Kayce’s lives. They all survived, but it still took some time for the truth to prevail.

Jimmy killing Garrett bought him a little bit of safety, albeit at quite a cost. What he’s realized now is that moving forward, he’s going to be more or less the property of Beth. She took a photo of him disposing of his body, and she’s going to use that as leverage to get whatever she wants. She knows that Jamie has a prominent position that she can leverage. She may be able to use this in order to battle Market Equities.

As for what else this twist could mean, we imagine already that it could be a way for John to not have to run for office. Jamie’s more suited for the world of politics and in the end, he could just parrot whatever John and Beth want him to do. Of course, John has not officially withdrawn or anything, but this is something to keep watch over as the show progresses.

