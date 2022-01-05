The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Hilary Duff hosts Clayton’s group date!

Monday night is set to bring us episode 2 of The Bachelor and with that, Clayton Echard’s first dates of the season! There are still a whopping 22 women left trying to get that final rose, and this season is going to waste no time getting competitive. There are people within the cast willing to break whatever “unwritten rules” this show has when it comes to not monopolizing the lead’s time — and, of course, that’s going to cause some problems.

Insofar as dates go, there are some cool ones! Hilary Duff of the upcoming How I Met Your Father is going to host the first group date of the season while Amanda Jordan and Ziwe also have roles to play over the course of things. For some more details, check out the full episode 2 synopsis below:

“2602” – Clayton moves forward in his journey to find love with the 22 incredible women who remain. After moving into the Bachelor Mansion for the first time since the pandemic began, these eligible singles are ready to kick off a week of dates! On the season’s first group date, celebrity guest Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party, but when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids, the others have strong feelings to share. Later, one lucky lady flies high with Clayton on the first one-on-one date featuring a surprise musical performance by Amanda Jordan; and Ziwe stops by the second group date to help Clayton spot potential red flags among his bachelorettes. After the dates have all ended, a major storm brews heading into the cocktail party when a shocking secret about a woman who already has a rose is revealed. Will Clayton be forced to do something that no other Bachelor has ever done before? Find out on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Could Clayton send home a potential favorite early? There’s a good chance that one of the group-date rose recipients has said rose taken away, but the reason why is the mystery for now. Odds are, some more information is going to come to light. How that happens should be a cause for discussion.

Related – Watch a preview now for the rest of Clayton’s season!

What do you think so far about Clayton’s season of The Bachelor?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates moving forward. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







