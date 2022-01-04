The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Serene, Shanae, & conflict to come

Next week on The Bachelor episode 2, the drama will already start to kick into high gear. Clayton Echard is still trying to find his footing as the lead, but there will be drama swirling in every direction around him.

For a little more evidence of this, all you have to do is look at the extended preview below! In this, it’s pretty clear that Clayton is going to be dealing with some arguments and accusations. For example, there are questions already as to whether or not Serene is showing Clayton a genuine side of herself. Meanwhile, Shanae could be a catalyst for a lot of conflict — technically, she said she would be in her intro package, so this really shouldn’t come as all that much of a shock.

The biggest test for the new lead is going to be how he responds to all of this — he’s still relatively new to the franchise and won’t have a lot of insight into proper rules or decorum. He may also realize that “doing the right thing” could have with enormous ramifications at times. Take, for example, being upfront about being intimate with multiple women. That’s the sort of thing you tell people in private, no? Don’t do it in front of all the cameras and other contestants!

Because it took a lot of time to get to know Clayton in the premiere, plus the drama surrounding Salley, we do think it’s going to take a while for the cast of this season to all shine. There are a ton of people left, after all, and only so much time on the show. Our hope is just that through all of the drama, there is still some romance. Last season with Matt James proved to be a little too much about infighting featuring the women.

Where do you think things are going to go entering The Bachelor episode 2?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

There's still so much to come this season on #TheBachelor. Don't miss a moment of Clayton's journey MONDAYS at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/oNMODqgx7T — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 4, 2022

