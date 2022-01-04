1883 season 1 episode 4 video: Cast break down what’s to come

We know that there are a ton of people out there excited for 1883 season 1 episode 4 to arrive on Paramount+. Technically, a lot of people thought it was going to be on the streaming service this past week!

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what happened over the weekend, including why we’re stuck waiting until Sunday to see episode 4 air. We continue to be surprised by how little info there was in advance on that!

Regardless of whatever some of our thoughts are the show must go on, and that’s precisely what we’re going to focus on in this piece. In the video below you can get some tiny teases and plenty of hype from some of the show’s key players, including LaMonica Garrett, Sam Elliott, and many more, from back during the show’s red-carpet premiere. Through three episodes, the foundation has been laid as to how some of these people kicked off the journey from Texas. We’ve seen some struggles, but the worst is absolutely still to come. This wilderness is unforgiving, and so many characters (including our narrator in Elsa) are incredibly naive about what’s around the corner. We imagine that we’ll see the formation of at least some parts of the Dutton mystique that are still present in Yellowstone, but we don’t think 1883 is tripping over itself to present a bunch of Easter eggs. The main focus here instead is to tell a story that is fantastic and meaningful in its own right. If that happens, we’ll be more than satisfied with the end result.

Let’s also hope that there aren’t too many more hiatuses the rest of the way here, though this past week has taught us to be fairly flexible. Paramount+ can always choose to schedule the show however they choose, and it does take time to deliver a series this ambitious to screen.

Here’s what to expect from 1883, straight from the people who know best. #1883TV #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/dX5HOgZyhY — 1883 Official (@1883Official) January 3, 2022

