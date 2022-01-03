1883 season 1 episode 4: Why wasn’t it on Paramount+ this week?

Why wasn’t 1883 season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ this week? We’re a day removed now from the surprise lack of a new episode.

On paper, it seemed like yesterday was the perfect time to launch a new episode. The Yellowstone season 4 finale was poised to generate huge ratings and it could’ve been used to cross-promote something new!

However, that’s not exactly what happened. While the flagship show was used to promote the first two episodes of 1883 on the Paramount Network, it did not lead to the streaming service streaming the fourth episode, as so many of us expected. Instead, Paramount+ uploaded “The Road West,” a special that you can check out a preview for below. There is a lot of interesting content in here, and it’s rather awesome to hear an actor as accomplished as Sam Elliott note that this is the biggest production he’s ever been a part of. We know that Paramount+ spared no expense in bringing 1883 to life, with many of the episodes coming in at a heftier price tag than Yellowstone itself. This is a consequence of it having such a sprawling world, and the challenge of these characters going on the trail for a good chunk of the season.

1883 season 1 episode 4 is poised to air this coming weekend and we don’t think anyone has a huge issue with that. The primary problem from this weekend was a real lack of clarity as to what was going on. “The Road West” clearly wasn’t put together at the last second, so clearly Paramount+ knew in advance that they had a plan to air the special at this point. Beyond the special airing, we imagine the hiatus allowed the post-production crew more time to get the rest of the season together, and also stretches out the world of Yellowstone and its prequel a little while longer. The more content they can have here long-term, the better.

