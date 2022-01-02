The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 video: Robyn presses for information

After a long wait The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 is going to air on CBS tomorrow night; do you want an advance look at what’s ahead?

Let’s go ahead and outline some of the story to come. “Separated” is going to offer a window into a challenging and topical case that Robyn McCall is taking on. Alongside Mel, the two are trying to help a deported woman find her son after she was separated from him at the border. This brings an issue from the past couple of years back into the headlines and unfortunately, McCall is going to learn that finding this boy is no walk in the park.

In the sneak peek below, you can see some of what we’re talking about as Queen Latifah’s character has a hard time even getting local authorities and ICE to even work with her at all. It takes putting in a call to Marcus Dante to get the ball rolling, and who’s to say after this that they are going to be altogether cooperative? At present, we’re expecting a lot of other roadblocks and there is no guarantee of a happy outcome at the end of this.

Given that this episode is the first one of the calendar year, we’re going to go ahead and try to be optimistic. The Equalizer is often about someone being a voice for the voiceless, and we can’t think of someone more voiceless than who Robyn is trying to help out here. We all need a little bit of hope in our lives, and 2022 could serve as an opportunity in general to get more along the lines of positive programming. Let’s hope that this can happen here and if not this episode, maybe the one that follows on January 9.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see on The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







