Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are you getting a chance to dive into Robyn McCall’s world? We’re going to get into that within!

So where should we start things off here? We suppose it’s by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air. What’s the reason for that? The network is airing a pair of different specials instead with The National Christmas Tree Lighting being followed by The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove. These two events will make up at least a big part of the lineup, which is starting late in the first place because of football.

If there is one thing we do know, it’s a little more insight about what lies ahead! The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 is going to air after the new year on January 2, and we now have the synopsis below with some more news on what lies ahead:

“Separated” – McCall and Mel help a deported woman track down her son after she was separated from him while seeking asylum at the U.S. border. Also, Mel, McCall and Bishop exhaust every avenue to get Harry released from prison, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is clearly going to be one of the most topical episodes of the entire season and in the end, we’re interested to see how this show tackles it. One of the things that The Equalizer often does is find a way to speak to underdogs, and find justice for those who can’t get it via any other means.

