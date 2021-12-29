NCIS season 19 episode 11 air date, title spoilers: ‘All Hands’

For those of you who want the earliest of details all about NCIS season 19 episode 11, we’re more than happy to help!

The first order of business here, however, has to be sharing some news of the unfortunate variety: You’ll be waiting a while to see what’s next. Season 19 episode 10 is airing on January 3 and because of college football, there is no episode on January 17. That was at least confirmed today, alongside the title of “All Hands.”

So what could this title mean? It feels like a shortened version of the phrase “all hands on deck,” so of course our mind tends to be slanted in this particular direction. This could be a case with the utmost urgency and after some isolated story-of-the-week plots as of late, we hope that it tilts in one specific direction.

Is this the episode co-written by Brian Dietzen?

It doesn’t appear to be. The actor took on the duties for season 19 episode 13. While sometimes shows air episodes out of order from when they were filmed, that doesn’t appear to be the case here. More than likely you’ll see Brian’s episode either at the end of January or at some point in February. This installment also features the return of Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson, so we know already that there’s a lot to be excited about here.

