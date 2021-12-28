NCIS season 19 episode 10 promo: The hunt for a fugitive

We’re now only six days away from NCIS season 19 episode 10 airing on CBS! With that in mind, the network was kind enough to share the new promo for what lies ahead.

If you look below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what is coming up next, mostly in the form of the team doing what they can to track down a fugitive. This is someone who they believe has the potential to kickstart a massive international conflict and endanger a good many lives. They have to find a way to get this guy to show himself, and that’s where Parker and the rest of the team work to be strategic.

Is there still a twist coming with this case? We tend to think so, and that is largely because very little within the world of NCIS is ever that clear-cut. Don’t be shocked if we learn that this fugitive is hardly what he seems on the surface; as a matter of fact, there’s a reasonably good chance that he ends up being falsely accused.

With this being the first new episode of the new year, we’re also hoping for at least some sort of backstory on some of these characters, as well. If this episode takes place in real-time, for example, wouldn’t it be nice to know how the team spent the holidays?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 10?

